$27M Floyd family payout looms over Derek Chauvin trial today

The judge presiding over the murder trial of Derek Chauvin has numerous options before him to weigh in the wake of the city of Minneapolis agreeing in the midst of jury selection to pay the George Floyd family $27 million.

The payout being made to settle the federal lawsuit brought against the city was announced last week as jurors were being questioned about whether they could impartially judge the evidence in the trial of Chauvin, who is charged with causing the death of Floyd late last summer after kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

The selection of jurors is set to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m., but not before Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill hears a series of pretrial motions.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after pinning his knee onto Floyd's neck on a south Minneapolis street corner for more than nine minutes on May 25 until Floyd lost consciousness and died.

On Monday Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Cahill for a continuance in the wake of the settlement, which would delay the trial and give attorneys time to reassess their strategies in the context of the settlement's potential impact on the jury. The prosecution objected to any delay.

The judge could also order jurors to be sequestered upon their selection. Or Cahill could move the trial to a different city in Minnesota, where publicity about the case might not be so heavily absorbed by potential jurors.

On Monday, Cahill said he intends to bring back the seven jurors who were on the panel at the time of the settlement's announcement and have them quizzed about what impact word of the payout might have on their ability to be unbias.

The first jury candidate Monday said she was taken aback when she heard the dollar amount associated with the settlement. Cahill dismissed her. No other prospective jurors expressed a similar reaction. Two of them were added to the jury.

Judge Peter Cahill agreed that the timing of Friday's announcement was troubling. No city officials have answered questions about why the settlement was disclosed amid jury selection.

On Monday, the eighth juror to be seated is Black and in his 30s. The ninth juror selected is a white woman in her 50s.

With five more jurors yet to be chosen before the livestreamed trial starts in earnest on March 29, the panel consists of four people of color and five people who are white. More specifically: one multiracial woman in her 20s, two Black men in their 30s, one Hispanic man in his 20s, two white women in their 50s, a white man in his 20s and two white men in their 30s.

The defense has as of Monday afternoon used nine of 15 strikes, which attorneys can employ to dismiss prospective jurors without explanation. Prosecutors have used five of the nine peremptory strikes.

Three other officers assisting in Floyd's arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

