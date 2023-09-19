27th annual DATOS report: The state of Arizona's Hispanic market
This is the most comprehensive compilation of research that looks at the impact of Hispanics on the Arizona marketplace.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
ESPN's latest attempt to recapture "Rowdy Friends" magic is a mashup with appeal across musical tastes.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
"I really am asking the people, even if you don’t like me or follow me out of a hate-follow, to just stop commenting on my body."
It's time for the traditional fall yard cleanup. Save up to 57% on Greenworks electric tools right now and give your yard one last makeover before winter.
The personal details of thousands of U.K. police officers have been stolen after a suspected ransomware attack on a third-party supplier. Greater Manchester Police, one of the largest police departments in the U.K., confirmed last week that the supplier, since confirmed as Stockport based identity card maker Digital ID, holds “some information on those employed by GMP.” “We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioner's Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported,” Colin McFarlane, assistant chief constable of GMP, said in a statement.
GE Health is developing an AI-assisted ultrasound imaging tool that is so easy to use, that even healthcare providers without specialized training will be able to operate it.
The 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Intelligence Report shows more uninsured drivers. Auto premiums have got so high, more drivers choosing to go without.
In research shared with TechCrunch, cloud security startup Wiz said it discovered a GitHub repository belonging to Microsoft’s AI research division as part of its ongoing work into the accidental exposure of cloud-hosted data. This data included 38 terabytes of sensitive information, including the personal backups of two Microsoft employees’ personal computers. The data also contained other sensitive personal data, including passwords to Microsoft services, secret keys and more than 30,000 internal Microsoft Teams messages from hundreds of Microsoft employees.
Joby Aviation has selected Dayton, Ohio as the new site for its first scaled electric aircraft factory, with the company preparing to invest up to $500 million in the new site as it looks to start selling air taxi rides as soon as 2025. TechCrunch was the first to report that Ohio was on the company’s short-list. Toyota is Joby’s largest external shareholder.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde recap all of the action that took place this weekend in college football.
One in five millennials and one in 10 Gen Zers think they'll never own a home.
Just run the cables behind it and paint it to match your wall, if you'd like — it's 40% off right now.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Sophia Bush is also a fan!
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared.
The US has seen a record 23 billion-dollar climate disasters so far this year — and major food and beverage execs are paying attention.
The couple, who often gushed about one another in interviews and on social media, was married for 27 years and share two children.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.