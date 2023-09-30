28,000 households in Kharkiv Oblast have no power due to hostilities

A total of 28,000 households in Kharkiv Oblast have no power as a result of damage to power lines caused by the ongoing military action.

Source: the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "Shelling has damaged a 110 kW power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing a power outage at a 110 kW substation. Repairs will be undertaken as soon as the military grant their permission. A total of 28,000 households in [Kharkiv] Oblast have no power as a result of damage to power lines caused by hostilities."

Details: Some households in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts also have no power.

Over 2,000 households in the city of Kherson have had their power cut off as a result of a flood.

"Energy technicians are working to restore power, but shelling slows the repairs down," the Energy Ministry said.

It stressed that Ukrainian power plants are producing enough electricity to meet the demand.

Background: The Russian invaders have dismantled and removed all the equipment from the heating plant, Central Heat Utility Company, in the temporarily occupied city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!