$28,000 a month in Fresno County? Here are 5 state jobs up for grabs

California is hiring student assistants and full-time employees in agencies including the state Department of Justice and state Department of Water Resources.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in Fresno County. The positions were posted in the past seven days, as of Thursday.

Criminalist | Permanent full-time

Work location: Bureau of Forensic Services, Fresno Laboratory

Department: California Department of Justice

Salary: $4,409 to $9,744 per month

The criminalist will perform biological screening and DNA analysis to develop DNA profiles from evidence.

The application closes Jan. 17.

Dentist | Limited term full-time

Work location: Pleasant Valley State Prison, Coalinga

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $18,504 to $27,915 per month

The dentist is responsible for the delivery of dental care, including preventive care, to patients at Pleasant Valley State Prison.

The application closes Jan. 17.

Special agent | Permanent full-time

Work location: Fresno County

Department: Justice Department

Salary: $7,165 to $12,335 per month

The special agent will conduct criminal, civil and special investigations.

The application closes Jan. 17.

State park equipment operator | Permanent full-time

Work location: Millerton Lake State Recreation Area, Friant

Department: California State Parks

Salary: $5,417 to $6,236 per month

The state park equipment operator is responsible for the operation and routine maintenance of assigned heavy equipment.

The application closes Jan. 16.

Student assistant, engineering and architectural sciences | Non-tenured intermittent

Work location: Fresno

Department: Callifornia Department of Water Resources

Salary: $16.55 to $25.52 per hour

The student assistant will assist with various tasks in support of geologic, hydrogeologic, hydrologic and water quality investigations.

The application closes Jan. 16.