At €28.52, Is Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BIT:BC) Worth Looking At Closely?

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BIT:BC), which is in the luxury business, and is based in Italy, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the BIT over the last few months, increasing to €31.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €27.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brunello Cucinelli's current trading price of €28.52 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brunello Cucinelli’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Brunello Cucinelli

What is Brunello Cucinelli worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 38.26x is currently well-above the industry average of 13.33x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Brunello Cucinelli’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Brunello Cucinelli generate?

BIT:BC Past and Future Earnings, August 20th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Brunello Cucinelli’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 22%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Brunello Cucinelli. You can find everything you need to know about Brunello Cucinelli in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Brunello Cucinelli, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.