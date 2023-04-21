This 28-acre farmstead property in Sewickley is for sale for $4.25M (photos)

A 28-acre farmstead property is currently for sale in Sewickley.

The property, known as Ripple Run Farm, is for sale for $4.25 million. It is listed with Rita Brimmeier and Liza Barry Christ of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

In addition to the four-bedroom, four-bathroom farmhouse, the property includes a three-car garage, a bank barn and a guest house and guest garage. It also includes an active creek, open fields and trails.

Click hee to see photos of the farmstead from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

