After 28 animals found dead, Augusta County man ordered to forfeit dogs, cats

STAUNTON — In June, eight dogs and 20 cats, all of them dead, were discovered on the property of an Augusta County man. At least one was frozen.

Authorities also seized 30 dogs, nine cats and six ducks from the property.

Following a day-long civil forfeiture hearing Tuesday in Augusta County Circuit Court, Karl R. Lentz, 59, had the animals legally taken from him. A judge also ordered Lentz to pay close to $32,000 for the housing and caring of the animals after they were taken last month from his property at 710 Augusta Farms Road near Waynesboro.

The animals are being held in makeshift quarters at the government center in Verona.

Evidence at Tuesday's hearing — actually an appeal hearing following a general district court ruling last month that upheld the seizure — showed authorities initially went to Lentz's property for a welfare check on the animals. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office reported in June that the agency was given an anonymous tip concerning living conditions there after a person had purchased a dog from Lentz.

Augusta County Animal Control Officer Sandra Wilkins testified that when she went to the property on June 2, she immediately spotted two dogs inside a vehicle that had no food or water, and said the inside of the vehicle was covered in feces. Wilkins said the windows "were all the way up" and the temperature inside was 89.6 degrees.

Wilkins also noted other animals that she saw "looked poorly."

Cpl. Cody Stroop of the sheriff's office said he saw some water in pans on the property, but noted the water was dirty and contained mildew. "I did not see any food sources," he said.

Nearly 30 animals — eight dogs and 20 cats — were found dead, including the carcass of a dog "just stuck in a freezer," Stroop said. Food was located in a freezer as well.

The animals found alive — 30 dogs, nine cats and six ducks — were seized by county authorities. Four kittens were later euthanized.

The conditions of the animals varied. One of the dogs had a surgical pin — initially believed to be a bone — sticking out of its leg, which was was later amputated. A cat was also discovered with a ruptured eyeball. Most all of the animals had tick and flea infestations, according to evidence, while others lacked muscle tone, suffered from dehydration, had parasites and loose stools, gingivitis or respiratory infections, were underweight, unsocialized or aggressive.

Evidence showed one of the seized cats had a jaw out of line and was missing teeth, and a kitten that couldn't open one eye because it was surrounded and infested by ticks. One of the dogs had a litter, while four other dogs remain pregnant.

"There was breeding happening," Stroop said.

Circuit Judge Paul Dryer ruled the animals be forfeited. Augusta County authorities can now go about finding shelters or homes for the seized animals. The ducks, not considered companion animals, will be returned to Lentz.

Dryer also ordered Lentz to pay $31,536 for the housing and caring of the animals. Authorities had to create a makeshift shelter at the Augusta County Government Center, where a former bus garage was converted into a temporary shelter.

Lentz, who still faces criminal charges, represented himself Tuesday after claiming he was turned down by 24 other attorneys. "This has been a trial by ambush," Lentz said.

Lentz indicated in court that he didn't own the animals in question, and said the owners were out of state. "My dog died a few years ago," he said. However, evidence showed that when two of the dogs got loose from his property, one in 2021 and the other 2022, it was Lentz who claimed them from a local shelter, including the dog with a surgical pin in its leg.

Lentz also said the dog that authorities found frozen was being kept as evidence because he believes it was shot dead, and said he eventually wanted to get an "autopsy." He also denied the animals had ticks or fleas.

Lentz still faces six criminal charges of animal cruelty, Middle River Regional Jail records show. He is being held without bond.

