28 arrested for DUI during Pinellas ‘Wolf Pack’ crackdown Saturday

Pinellas County law enforcement officers arrested 28 people for drunken driving Saturday night and early Sunday as part of a crackdown over the holiday weekend.

They also arrested two people on felonies, one on a misdemeanor and charged four for driving without a license.

In addition, officers issued 156 citations for speeding, having an open container, not wearing a seatbelt, not having insurance and other violations.

The event, dubbed “DUI Wolf Pack,” involved officers from nine agencies: the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and police departments in Indian Shores, Kenneth City, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tarpon Springs.

The operation was designed to “reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving,” the sheriff’s office said.