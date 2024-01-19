28 Chicago aldermen call for delay on 'Uniting for Peace' resolution vote
CHICAGO - Twenty-eight aldermen from the Chicago City Council sent a letter to Chairperson Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez of the Committee on Health and Human Relations to ask for a resolution surrounding the conflict in the Middle East not to be submitted for consideration this month.
"We understand colleagues are working to improve the resolution surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. In light of the new language that is being circulated for this resolution, and in an effort to give this situation the proper time and respect it deserves, we respectfully request that you hold the resolution for a month and not submit it for consideration at the January 24th City Council meeting. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is also on January 27th and the City Council is set to consider a resolution commemorating 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz," the letter stated.
The group of aldermen went on to say that out of sensitivity to Holocaust survivors, they do not believe the meeting on Jan. 24 would be a proper time to discuss the resolution.
According to the resolution in support of "Uniting for Peace," it states that a lasting ceasefire is critical to the release of Israeli and Palestinian hostages.
"We appreciate that our colleagues are working to improve this resolution, and we are committed to working with them to find a version that is consistent with US policy and that a large majority of us in City Council and our constituents across the City of Chicago can support," the letter said.
The following aldermen signed the letter:
Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd Ward
Ald. Gregory Mitchell, 7th Ward
Ald. Michelle Harris, 8th Ward
Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th Ward
Ald. Peter Chico, 10th Ward
Ald. Nicole Lee, 11th Ward
Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th Ward
Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th Ward
Ald. Stephanie Coleman, 16th Ward
Ald. David Moore, 17th Ward
Ald. Derrick Curtis, 18th Ward
Ald. Matthew O’Shea, 19th Ward
Ald. Silvana Tabares, 23rd Ward
Ald. Monique Scott, 24th Ward
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., 27th Ward
Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward
Ald. Chris Taliaferro, 29th Ward
Ald. Felix Cardona Jr., 31st Ward
Ald. Scott Waguespack, 32nd Ward
Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward
Ald. Emma Mitts, 37th Ward
Ald. Nicholas Sposato, 38th Ward
Ald. Samantha Nugent, 39th Ward
Ald. Anthony Napolitano, 41st Ward
Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd Ward
Ald. Timmy Knudsen, 43rd Ward
Ald. Bennett Lawson 44th Ward
Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th Ward