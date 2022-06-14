28 Father's Day Jokes and Puns to Tell Dad This Year

father and daughter laughing in bedroom

Some dads love to grill, some dads prefer to golf, and some dads enjoy tinkering with their cars. But most dads have one thing in common: a love of corny jokes. Whether it's a cheesy riddle or a creative pun, there's no better way to have your dad rolling with laughter.

This year on June 19, break out these silly (and slightly cringe-y) one-liners for kids to tell on Father's Day. We also rounded up Father's Day puns and riddles, which will make a great addition to any handmade card for dad.

Funny Jokes About Father's Day

What are dads' favorite Father's Day treats? POPsicles.

What do hermit crabs do on Father's Day? Shellabrate their dads!

Why do dads bring an extra pair of socks to play golf on Father's Day? In case they get a hole in one.

How did the pig wake up his dad on Father's Day? Hogs and kisses.

Why wasn't one Father's Day gift better than the other? It was a tie!

Where do dads go to dance on Father's Day? Golf clubs.

How do dads like their steak on Father's Day? On a plate.

Best Dad Jokes for Father's Day

What did the plate say to the fork? Dinner's on me!

Why did Mickey Mouse travel to space? He was looking for Pluto.

What did one toilet say to the other? You look flushed.

What shoes do frogs wear in the summer? Open toad sandals.

What do you call a bear without teeth? A gummy bear.

Why was the iPhone wearing glasses? It lost all of its contacts.

How much money do roofs cost? Nothing, they're on the house!

Father's Day Puns to Write in Cards

I wanted to give you a comb for Father's Day, but knew we could never part.

You did a grape job raisin me.

You are bear-y koalafied to be the best dad ever!

You're the sweetest dad. I donut know what I'd do without you.

I love spending time with you—you're a real fungi.

Today's a special day. Lettuce taco bout how much we love you!

It's hard to espresso how much I love you. Thanks for everything you brew for me!

I shore do love you, and I can't wait to shell-abrate you!

Your dad yolks are egg-celent and always crack me up!

It might be cheesy, but you're the gratest dad.

Father's Day Riddles for Dad to Solve

Two fathers and two sons go on a fishing trip together, all in the same boat. They each catch a fish, for a total catch of three fish. How is this possible?

There are only three men: a grandfather, the father (grandfather's son), and the father's son.

A dad had a set of identical twin daughters, both born in different years and on different days, just one minute apart. How is this possible?

The first was born at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, the other was born on January 1 at midnight.

A father has five daughters, and each daughter has one brother. How many kids does he have in total?

Six because each daughter has the same brother.

Someone's father has four kids: North, West, South and one other. What is the fourth child's name?

Someone!