28 handguns stolen in 2 minutes from Pocono gun shop

State police are searching for two people accused of stealing more than two dozen weapons from a gun shop in Chestnuthill Township early Friday morning.

According to authorities, two people wearing hooded jackets, face masks and gloves entered Sabersouth Firearms in Chestnuthill Township through a smashed window shortly before 1 a.m. They stole approximately 28 handguns on display over the span of two minutes before an alarm sounded, prompting the suspects to flee.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact trooper Ronald Ziobro with the Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge Station 570-646-2271.

Hannah Phillips is the public safety reporter at Pocono Record. Reach her at hphillips@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: More than two dozen guns stolen from Sabersouth Firearms in Poconos