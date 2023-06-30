28 houses were sold in South Lake Tahoe last week. This list shows the most expensive

A house in South Lake Tahoe that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in South Lake Tahoe in June.

In total, 28 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area, with an average price of $808,589. The average price per square foot was $517.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded in June even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$795,000, detached house in the 3400 block of Edna Street A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 3400 block of Edna Street in South Lake Tahoe. The price was $795,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 1,611 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $493. $835,000, single-family residence in the 2800 block of Silverwood Court The 1,536 square-foot single-family home in the 2800 block of Silverwood Court in South Lake Tahoe has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $835,000, $544 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. $885,000, single-family house in the 1800 block of Hunkpapa Street The property in the 1800 block of Hunkpapa Street in South Lake Tahoe has new owners. The price was $885,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,672 square feet. The price per square foot is $529. $915,000, single-family home in the 1000 block of Truckee Drive The 2,472 square-foot detached house in the 1000 block of Truckee Drive, South Lake Tahoe, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $915,000, $370 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. $968,000, townhouse in the first block of Burke Creek Circle The property in the first block of Burke Creek Circle in Zephyr Cove has new owners. The price was $968,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 3,088 square feet. The price per square foot is $313. $996,500, single-family house in the 2300 block of California Avenue The sale of the single-family house in the 2300 block of California Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, has been finalized. The price was $996,500, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,578 square feet. The price per square foot was $631. $1.2 million, single-family home in the 600 block of Shoshone Street The sale of the single family residence in the 600 block of Shoshone Street in South Lake Tahoe has been finalized. The price was $1,203,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,494 square feet. The price per square foot was $482. $1.5 million, single-family residence in the 4000 block of Saddle Road The 1,338 square-foot single-family house in the 4000 block of Saddle Road, South Lake Tahoe, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,475,000, $1,102 per square foot. The house was built in 1970. $2.2 million, detached house in the 400 block of Elks Avenue The 1,672 square-foot single-family house in the 400 block of Elks Avenue in Zephyr Cove has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $2,245,000, $1,343 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. $2.5 million, detached house in the 3800 block of Regina Road The property in the 3800 block of Regina Road in South Lake Tahoe has new owners. The price was $2,450,000. The house was built in 2015 and has a living area of 4,859 square feet. The price per square foot is $504.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.