If You Have $28 MillIon To Spare, You Can Buy The Most Expensive Car In The World

Even if you don’t even like the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, buying one is one heck of a flex.

The Rolls Royce Motor Cars company does not make cheap cars, and they’re going to prove it to you. While it doesn’t hold the title of making the most expensive car sold, which is a Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for $48.4 million in 2018, they aren’t going to be outdone with the new car MSRP record title. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail just made its public debut, and holds a $28 million price tag, possibly making it the most expensive new car you can buy.

“It is a truly historic moment for the marque,” Rolls-Royce’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement. “We are leading a modern coachbuilding movement that takes the wider luxury industry into an entirely different space, where hyper-personalization and contemporary patronage provide essentially limitless possibilities.”

The 19-foot long convertible was first seen in 2017, and was at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Northern Italy over the weekend. This extreme luxury automobile is practically in its own class. The hand built car is a bit of a glamour piece in the world of mass factory line production. It’s powered by a V12 engine and has the most painstaking details of any vehicle on the planet. And if you do have the cash to buy one, it even comes with his and her watches. This car is not for the minimalist.

