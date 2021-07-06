28 now confirmed dead in Florida condo collapse; officials say search-and-rescue operations 'moving full speed ahead'

Natalie Musumeci
·2 min read
Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday
Rescue crews work at the site of the partly collapsed condo building in Florida after the remaining structure was demolished. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

  • Another body has been pulled from the rubble of the collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida.

  • The confirmed death toll in the June 24 disaster is now at 28.

  • Officials said the demolition of the remaining building structure has made it easier for search-and-rescue crews.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Another body has been pulled from the rubble of the partly collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida, increasing the confirmed death toll to 28, officials said on Monday.

There are still 117 people unaccounted for in the June 24 disaster at the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press briefing.

The damaged remainder of the building was brought down Sunday night in a controlled demolition and officials said Monday that it has made it easier for search-and-rescue crews to navigate debris at the site and access previously unreachable areas.

"We've definitely been able to now have access to all the grids," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said. "Definitely made progress in those areas in our de-layering, still with our methods in how we go through, definitely moving full speed ahead in regards to that."

Search and rescue crews have now removed more than 4.8 million pounds of concrete from the area, Cava noted.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that the site of the catastrophe "is busier and more active now than I've seen it since we began" after the demolition of the remaining structure of the condo tower.

"The living threat of that building, the dangerous situation where debris could have fallen down, is now eliminated," he said. "We're operating at 100% capacity."

Burkett added, "Operations seem to be moving much faster and will continue 24 hours a day until everyone is pulled out of that site."

Meanwhile, officials said that rain and lightning posed problems at the disaster site as Tropical Storm Elsa moved closer to the Sunshine State.

"The bad weather, unfortunately, has caused some temporary pauses of the work," Cava said. "It does force us to stop to protect the safety of our first responders."

A National Weather Service official said at the briefing that forecasts show continued scattered showers and thunderstorms through the area before the weather improves sometime Tuesday evening.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Miami condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

    The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

  • Condo demolition brings hope in collapse search

    Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places. (July 5)

  • A video shows an 88-year-old resident of the collapsed Surfside condo being reunited with the man who saved her

    As the building collapsed, resident Esther Gorfinkel said she wanted to take a break. That's when a stranger picked her up and carried her to safety.

  • 3 more people were found dead at the Surfside condo site as rescuers race against Tropical Storm Elsa heading for Florida

    The death toll from the collapsed condo rose to 27 as the search resumed following the demolition of the remaining structure, fire officials said.

  • 11-year-old boy dies after raft overturns on water ride at Iowa theme park

    Six people were on a water ride at Adventureland Park outside of Des Moines when it overturned Saturday.

  • Four More Bodies Have Been Found After The Standing Tower In Surfside Was Demolished

    Officials also said every effort was made to find surviving pets in the standing portion of the building.View Entire Post ›

  • Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

    As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure. Mark Rosenberg, the head of a team from the nonprofit burial society Chesed Shel Emes, said he has about 20 people near the collapse site who are summoned every time someone is pulled from the rubble to say prayers.

  • An emaciated manatee in Florida appears to search desperately for food

    A starving manatee in Titusville, Florida struggles to find food. Manatees are dying at a record pace this year, according to FWC.

  • Condo collapse reveals that Florida's high rise building rules were unevenly enforced by local governments across the state

    Florida's high-rise building regulations are among the strictest in the country but not all local governments enforced them properly.

  • 8-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Fourth of July Shark Bite on Fla. Beach

    A boy from Miami visiting the Ponce Inlet beaches in Florida was reportedly bitten by a 2 to 3-foot shark on the Fourth of July

  • High-rolling developer of collapsed Florida condo faced legal, money woes during project

    The developer of the Surfside, Florida, condo that collapsed was hailed for his philanthropy even while fending off legal and money woes.

  • Jennifer Lopez Says She's "Never Been Better" Amid Romance With Ben Affleck

    While discussing her new song "Cambia El Paso," Jennifer Lopez declared that she's having the "best time," as things heat up with Ben Affleck. "I love my life right now," the Grammy nominee shared.

  • 4 more bodies found after remaining section of Florida condo complex demolished; death toll at 28

    The death toll rose to 28 as rescue teams resumed search for survivors of the Florida condo collapse, hours after the remaining section was imploded.

  • Blast from exploding fireworks mortar kills 41-year-old man, Indiana officials say

    “With the family on the scene, that’s probably the worst part of it.”

  • Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday

    The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: "The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m."Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay's president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.

  • Athletes traveling to Olympics face logistical hurdles

    Convening 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries for the Tokyo Olympics is proving to be a logistical nightmare, Bloomberg reports.The big picture: The pandemic has upended flight schedules, closed international borders and COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements are posing enormous challenges for athletes traveling to the games.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The Olympic team from Fiji is traveling

  • Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame

    Authorities have opened criminal and civil investigations into the collapse of the oceanfront condominium building, which left at least 22 confirmed dead and more than 120 unaccounted for. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle pledged to bring the matter soon before grand jurors, who could recommend criminal charges or simply investigate the cause to suggest reforms. “We deserve to be able to walk into buildings without worrying that they’re going to come crumbling around us and to know that our loved ones can go to bed at night without worrying that they’re going to plummet 12 stories to the ground below in their sleep,” said Jeffrey Goodman, whose Philadelphia-based firm filed suit on behalf of the children of missing resident Harold Rosenberg.

  • Surfside rescuers step up search ahead of storm

    Florida rescuers were battling strong winds as Tropical Storm Elsa neared the state overnight to continue searching through the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condo, after finding four more bodies at the site Monday.What's happening: Maggie Castro, a firefighter and paramedic with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said: "We know that with every day that goes by, it is harder to see a miracle happening," per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Desp

  • Son of couple who died in Florida condo collapse: "They always wanted to go together — and they did"

    Sergio Lozano left his parents' apartment after dinner just hours before the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, would collapse, killing Gladys and Antonio Lozano. Sergio Lozano, who lives within sight of the tower, tells CBS News about the heartbreaking moment he went out on his balcony and realized their building was gone.

  • At least 140 people died in shootings across the US over Fourth of July weekend

    The return of mass shootings in America was felt over the Fourth of July weekend, as cities from Chicago to Fort Worth were gripped by gun violence.