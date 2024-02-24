28 Ohio parks with the best view of the eclipse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — About half-a-million people are soon expected to visit Ohio, which will have some of the best views of the total solar eclipse on April 8.
And nearly 30 of the state’s parks are in or near the eclipse’s path of totality that will “provide a great backdrop” for the celestial show, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Eleven of them are in Northeast Ohio:
Ohio eclipse map: Which cities will have the best view?
“This total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz is quoted in a news release. “Our parks and wildlife areas will allow people to be surrounded by the state’s natural wonders as people take in the eclipse.”
Camping spots at those parks are getting booked up, so eclipse-chasers are encouraged to make reservations ASAP at ReserveOhio.com. Arrivals and departures can’t be booked for the day of the eclipse, April 8. Instead, campers must arrive no later than April 7 and leave no sooner than April 9, according to ODNR.
Visit ODNR’s total solar eclipse webpage for a list of activities happening in state parks for the eclipse.
Here are the 28 Ohio state parks and other state lands that will have some of the best views of the eclipse, according to ODNR:
Guide: Total solar eclipse events and watch parties
Ashland County
Mohican State Park, Loudonville
Ashtabula County
Geneva State Park, Geneva
Pymatuning State Park, Andover
Auglaize County
Grand Lake State Park, Saint Marys
Lake Loramie State Park, Minster
Grand Lake St. Marys State Fish Hatchery, Saint Marys
Butler and Preble counties
Hueston Woods State Park, College Corner
Clark County
Buck Creek State Park, Springfield
Delaware County
Alum Creek State Park, Delaware
Delaware State Park, Delaware
Geauga County
Punderson State Park, Newbury
Greene County
John Bryan State Park, Yellow Springs
Lake County
Headlands Beach State Park, Mentor
Logan County
Indian Lake State Park, Lakeview
Lorain County
Findley State Park, Wellington
Lucas County
Maumee Bay State Park, Oregon
Miami County
Kiser Lake State Park, Conover
Montgomery County
Sycamore State Park, Trotwood
Morrow County
Mt. Gilead State Park, Mount Gilead
Ottawa County
East Harbor State Park, Marblehead
Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Visitor Center, Oak Harbor
Portage County
West Branch State Park, Ravenna
Wingfoot Lake State Park, Mogadore
Summit County
Trumbull County
Mosquito Lake State Park, Cortland
Warren County
Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting Range, Waynesville
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.