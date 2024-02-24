28 Ohio parks with the best view of the eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — About half-a-million people are soon expected to visit Ohio, which will have some of the best views of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

And nearly 30 of the state’s parks are in or near the eclipse’s path of totality that will “provide a great backdrop” for the celestial show, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Eleven of them are in Northeast Ohio:

“This total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz is quoted in a news release. “Our parks and wildlife areas will allow people to be surrounded by the state’s natural wonders as people take in the eclipse.”

Camping spots at those parks are getting booked up, so eclipse-chasers are encouraged to make reservations ASAP at ReserveOhio.com. Arrivals and departures can’t be booked for the day of the eclipse, April 8. Instead, campers must arrive no later than April 7 and leave no sooner than April 9, according to ODNR.

Visit ODNR’s total solar eclipse webpage for a list of activities happening in state parks for the eclipse.

Here are the 28 Ohio state parks and other state lands that will have some of the best views of the eclipse, according to ODNR:

Ashland County

Mohican State Park, Loudonville

Ashtabula County

Auglaize County

Butler and Preble counties

Hueston Woods State Park, College Corner

Clark County

Buck Creek State Park, Springfield

Delaware County

Geauga County

Punderson State Park, Newbury

Greene County

John Bryan State Park, Yellow Springs

Lake County

Headlands Beach State Park, Mentor

Logan County

Indian Lake State Park, Lakeview

Lorain County

Findley State Park, Wellington

Lucas County

Maumee Bay State Park, Oregon

Miami County

Kiser Lake State Park, Conover

Montgomery County

Sycamore State Park, Trotwood

Morrow County

Mt. Gilead State Park, Mount Gilead

Ottawa County

Portage County

Summit County

Trumbull County

Mosquito Lake State Park, Cortland

Warren County

Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting Range, Waynesville

