28-year-old Curtiss man arrested in connection with October hit-and-run death in Taylor County

HOLWAY – A 28-year-old Curtiss man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred on Halloween in the town of Holway in Taylor County.

Around 6 a.m. Oct. 31, the Taylor County Sherriff's Office received a report of a person lying in a pool of blood near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Hamm Drive in Holway. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Titus Kottke, of Athens, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy found his cause of death was consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said in a press release Wednesday afternoon they had taken the 28-year-old man into custody in connection with the incident. He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

