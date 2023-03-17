28-year-old Dallas man fatally shot while in car with suspect, police say

A 28-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound late Thursday afternoon, according to the Dallas Police Department. A suspect was arrested.

At about 5:20 p.m Thursday, police responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Tacoma Street. When officers arrived, they found Rajean Jackson dead with a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a black Dodge Charger, according to the preliminary investigation.

The suspect, Devante Traylor, 30, who was the driver of the Dodge Charger, shot Jackson in the 1500 block of Duncanville Road, the investigation determined.

Traylor faces a murder charge.

This is an ongoing investigation.