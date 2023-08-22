28-year-old fires 29 shots in fatal encounter after fight outside Utah store, feds say

A 28-year-old man in Utah was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of another man, federal officials said.

Brandon Redfoot of Fort Duchesne is accused of firing at least 29 shots at the victim following a fight outside a store in June 2018, according to an Aug. 21 news release by the Utah District Attorney’s Office.

The two men got into a fight outside the store before they got in separate vehicles and parted ways, federal officials said.

Redfoot is accused of threatening the driver of the vehicle he was in with a gun, firing it inside the vehicle, wanting the driver to turn around and head toward the direction of the victim, the release said.

The driver turned around the vehicle and “arrived outside a residence where Redfoot spotted the victim,” officials said.

He then fired at least 29 shots with a folding rifle in the victim’s direction, “hitting him in the back of the head and killing him,” officials said.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Julio Rodriguez, according to multiple outlets.

Officials didn’t specify the cause of the fight.

Along with the murder charge, Redfoot was found guilty on a count of assault with a deadly weapon and three other charges, federal officials said.

Redfoot faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, the release said. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

