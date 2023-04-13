28-year-old killed after he was shoved onto train tracks and electrocuted, MD cops say

A 28-year-old man was killed after he was pushed onto train tracks and electrocuted, Maryland police said.

The incident occurred at the Port Discovery subway station in Baltimore on April 12, according to a Baltimore Police Department news release.

The man was standing on the station platform at about 5 p.m. when a man shoved him onto the tracks, where he was electrocuted, police said.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The unidentified male fled the scene to an unknown destination,” police said.

The deceased was identified as Christopher Foster, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told McClatchy News on April 13.

“At this time, there are no updates to this case,” the spokesperson said.

Protective barriers that restrict access to train tracks have been installed at stations in other cities, including London and Hong Kong, according to the New York Times. New York City is testing the barriers in a limited capacity following several deaths on subway tracks.

