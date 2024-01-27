28-year-old man accused of shooting, injuring person in downtown Spokane

Jan. 26—A 28-year-old man is accused of shooting a person late Friday afternoon on the eastern edge of downtown Spokane.

Police officers were dispatched to a shooting call shortly after 4:20 p.m. in the 200 block of South Browne Street, according to a Spokane police news release.

A person had been shot and was seen on the ground in the roadway, police said. The suspect, later identified as Hunter Wood, ran away.

Officers spotted Wood within four minutes and detained him nearby on the 100 block of South Stevens Street.

After speaking with witnesses, police arrested Wood and booked him into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The victim, whose gender and age were not released, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to a hospital.