A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged after he was accused of creating a 'disrespectful photoshopped image' that shows men disrespecting a sergeant's grave

Taylor Ardrey
Handcuffs on the ground in Bordeaux during a protest called by police unions.
Handcuffs on the ground in Bordeaux during a protest called by police unions. NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

  • A Tennesse man was arrested by authorities after being accused of making a fake photo that shows two people desecrating a deceased officer's grave and posting it on social media, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

  • The grave was of Dickson County Sheriff's Office's Sgt. Daniel Baker who died in 2018, the Tennessean reported.

  • The suspect, Joshua Andrew Garton, was charged with a count of harassment, the bureau said.

Tennessee authorities arrested a man accused of manipulating a photograph of a deceased officer's gravesite and posting it online.

Joshua Andrew Garton, 28, was charged with a count of harassment after being accused of making a photo "that depicted individuals desecrating the grave" of late Dickson County Sheriff's Office's Sgt. Daniel Baker and publishing it on social media, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release on Friday.

"Agents subsequently visited Baker's gravesite this morning and determined the photograph was digitally manufactured," the bureau said in the news release.

The Tennessean reported Sgt. Baker killed on the job in 2018.

According to the news release, Garton is housed at Dickson County Jail and bond is set at $76,000.

Lisa Baker, the widow of deceased Sgt. Baker, called the photo a "disrespectful photoshopped image" to Nashville's WKRN-TV.

"I have lived through the worst and continue to just push forward. There is not much that the people of this world can do to surprise me. All I can do is pray for the lost soul responsible and the safety of our law enforcement," Baker told the news station.

