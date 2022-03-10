28-year-old man charged with six counts after firing gun at police amid chase, officials say

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges against a man arrested by Lansing police Tuesday night following a vehicle chase in which shots were fired at officers.

The man, 28, who has been arraigned, is facing six charges, including assault with intent to murder, felonious assault, first degree home invasion and three weapons charges — carrying concealed, carrying with unlawful intent and felony firearm.

Police did not identify the man. East Lansing Police Lt. Chad Pride said he was being held in the Ingham County Jail as of Wednesday night.

East Lansing police began pursuing the man when he fled after they tried to detain him on charges stemming from a prior incident in the city, Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in an email Wednesday.

During the pursuit, the man fired toward officers, but no officers or patrol cars were struck by gunfire, Merritt said Wednesday. Officers arrested the man after he stopped in the 8600 block of Carlsbad Lane.

Police said Thursday said they were not immediately able to specify which charges were related to the pursuit and which stemmed from previous events.

More: Driver, 28, fires gun at Lansing police during chase that ends in arrest

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man, 28, charged after fleeing police, firing weapon