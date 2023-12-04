A 28-year-old man died following a traffic stop and arrest in New Berlin Saturday.

The man, who was cooperative during the arrest, was taken to a hospital where he later became unresponsive, according to a news release from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

A City of Oconomowoc police officer was assisting New Berlin Officers with their investigation, according to the release.

New Berlin Police have placed three officers on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as per policy.

