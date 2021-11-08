28-year-old man dies after shooting at residence just off Bunn Park Saturday night

A 28-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in the Bunn Park area Saturday night, according to Springfield Police officials.

The shooting happened inside the residence in the 1600 block of East Morgan Street around 8:30 p.m., confirmed SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel, reached Sunday.

A subject of interest was interviewed by SPD investigators, but later released pending further investigation.

The subject was not at the scene when SPD officers arrived, though several witnesses there were interviewed by investigators, Stuenkel said.

It was not immediately determined how many times the 28-year-old man was shot or where on the body he sustained wounds.

The identity of the deceased person is being withheld pending next of kin notification, according to Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon.

The victim was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room personnel at 9:48 p.m.

Stuenkel said a disturbance led up to the shooting.

There were no other reported injuries, Stuenkel said.

The case is under investigation.

