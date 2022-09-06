28-year-old man drowns while swimming at Modesto Reservoir on Labor Day afternoon

A man reported to have gone missing while swimming at Modesto Reservoir on Monday afternoon was found in the water by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters searching for him.

Shortly before 6 p.m., deputies were alerted to the missing man at the Shady Point Campground area on the south edge of the reservoir, Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Modesto Fire Department both launched boats. After about a 20-minute search, the man’s body was found underwater, Schwartz said.

CPR was begun immediately, and and ambulance crew took over the lifesaving efforts once the boat carrying the man reached shore.

The Modesto Fire Department incident summary said CPR was performed for 30 minutes, and the victim then was pronounced dead.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office identified him Monday as Marcelino Panjoj-Morales, 28. of Hayward.