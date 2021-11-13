28-year-old man killed in Portsmouth shooting; police looking for suspect

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Portsmouth Friday afternoon.

Portsmouth police responded to the shooting near the 1000 block of 7th Street around 4:43 p.m. There, officers found Jaquan Phillip Johnson with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting who they describe as a Black male seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with red, white and blue markings, blue jeans, white shoes and a black face mask. The sweatshirt may be a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 757–393–8536 or submit and anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com