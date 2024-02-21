28-year-old man killed in Wilmington Tuesday in city's second fatal shooting in 2024

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It's the second fatal shooting in the city so far this year, and the sixth shooting in Wilmington overall in 2024.

Wilmington police said that the 28-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was shot on the 600 block of E. Eighth St. at 4:34 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Derek Haines at 302-576-3656.

MORE: Tracking gun violence in Delaware

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police investigating city's second fatal shooting this year