28-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Spokane Valley bank robbery

Nov. 17—A multiple-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a Chase Bank earlier this year in Spokane Valley and using a stolen vehicle in the commission of the robbery.

Raynee Moore, 28, robbed the bank inside Fred Meyer, 15609 E. Sprague Ave., on April 28.

A jury found Moore guilty of first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle last month, according to a Spokane Valley police news release.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren sentenced Moore Wednesday, police said. Moore also pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, which will run concurrent to his 10-year sentence.