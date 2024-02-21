A 28-year-old man shot dead in Wilmington identified by police

A 28-year-old man fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood has been identified by police as Davahne Davis.

Davis, of Philadelphia, is Wilmington's second fatal shooting in the city so far this year. While the number of people fatal wounded so far this year is the same as for the same time period as last year, the number of people shot so far is year is down by about half. So far this year, seven people have been shot — at the same time last year 15 people had been shot in Wilmington.

Wilmington police said Davis was shot about 4:30 p.m. while in the 600 block of E. Eighth St. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Philadelphia man killed in Wilmington identified by police