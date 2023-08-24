28-year-old man shot to death in Franklin; suspect arrested
A 28-year-old Franklin man was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting on Dorchester Street, police say, and a suspect is in jail.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
When asked about the issue of abortion at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate, the candidates – seven men and one woman – touted their “pro-life” stances, but it was apparent that one thing was clear: none of them had a consistent message on the reproductive rights issue.
Aaron Judge helped lift the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
The former New Jersey governor landed a punch on the tech entrepreneur as they fought for the spotlight Wednesday in Wisconsin.
The Yankees' longtime general manager admitted the obvious Wednesday.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami advance to U.S. Open Cup final with a chance to win yet another trophy.
Everything you need to know about the GOP debate moderator.
In short, ANF just posted an eye-opening quarter.
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
This crewneck style will go with everything.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, which were reported Wednesday after markets closed, prove there is money to be made — and lots of it — selling the picks and shovels of the generative AI boom. Nvidia has become the main supplier of the generative AI industry. The company's A100 and H100 AI chips are used to build and run AI applications, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Sweeney missed the 2020 season with myocarditis, a heart condition that surfaced after a COVID-19 infection.
Christine claims Kevin won't turn over financial records because they're "confidential." She calls it "a smokescreen." A $400M fortune could be at stake.
The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a Russian cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.
Stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with investors bracing for results from Nvidia after the bell.
Prime Video announced Wednesday that the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game Fallout is set to premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2024. Alongside the release date announcement, Prime Video also hints at the location of the series, which will be set around a new vault: Vault 33. Details on the series are slim; however, we know that the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan (aka Christopher Nolan’s brother) and Lisa Joy, will serve as showrunners.
Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.
The new COVID variant Pirola may be even more capable of infecting people who already had COVID or have been vaccinated.