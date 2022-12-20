28-year-old man shot and killed inside Waverly Street building

PROVIDENCE - A 28-year-old man became the city's ninth homicide Monday night when he was shot inside a building in the West End neighborhood, according to Providence police.

The man was killed when several shots were fired inside a building at 150 Waverly Street at about 8 p.m., according to Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.

More than two people were inside the building, Lapatin said late Monday night, adding that he didn't know how many people were present and investigators were working to gather info more information about the circumstances.

The building has the appearance of a garage from the exterior and Lapatin described it as the location of a small business.

Police were called to the location by the owner of the business, he said.

Lapatin said there was no further information he could provide.

