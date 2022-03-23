28-year-old man shot in Rock Hill, police say

Rock Hill police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to a home on Cauthen Street, where they found the victim on the front porch. The man had been shot in his upper chest, according to police.

He was then taken to a local hospital for his injuries. His identity has not been released at this point.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a fight in the road and was leaving in his car when he was shot. He then got out of the vehicle and walked to the home where police responded.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

