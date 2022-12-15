28-year-old man sought by Kansas City police, FBI in October double homicide

A 28-year-old murder suspect is being sought by Kansas City police and the FBI in connection with a double homicide in October in which two people were found dead in a Santa Fe Hills neighborhood apartment.

Kansas City police on Wednesday evening said Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County Circuit Court for the killings of Chantell Gipson, 35, and Austin Scott, 26.

Pulluaim fled the area of the double homicide in a vehicle belonging to a homicide victim that was later recovered, according to police. Kansas City police said all leads have been exhausted, and they are turning to the public for help to locate him.

Kansas City police were searching for 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. on murder charges in the killings of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott, whose bodies were found in Gipson’s apartment on Oct. 17.

Kansas City police warned that Pulluaim should be considered armed and dangerous and were asking anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.

On Oct. 17, around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle for a welfare check on a resident of the apartment complex.

A caller had expressed concern about her neighbor as packages and mail had begun to pile up at her door. The caller also told police she had heard what sounded like four gunshots coming from the apartment two days earlier, according to court documents filed in support of a search warrant application related to the police investigation.

A building manager let the police inside the apartment. Gipson and Scott were found in two separate bedrooms, and both appeared to have been fatally shot.

Police have not released details of their investigation that links Pulluaim to the killings. Charging documents in the case were not available as of Wednesday evening.