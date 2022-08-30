28-year-old Maryland man dies morning after motorcycle crash Monday in Felton: police

A 28-year-old man from Ridgely, Maryland has died after crashing his motorcycle in Felton Monday night, according to Delaware State Police. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the man was heading west at 11:30 p.m. Monday on Burnite Mill Road near Berrytown Road on a blue 2008 Suzuki sports-style motorcycle. He crossed the double yellow line to pass the car in front of him, police said, but lost control when he moved back into the westbound lane.

The motorcycle veered off the side of the road and into "several" trees, according to state police. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. Police have not yet released his name.

Burnite Mill Road was closed for about two and a half hours, police said. Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Wheatley at 302-698-8451 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Felton motorcycle crash Monday night kills 28-year-old Maryland man