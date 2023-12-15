28-year-old mother of 2 killed in crash in Forsyth County
A 28-year-old Forsyth mother of two was killed in a crash on Tuesday.
Now, the community is trying to raise money to help support her two young daughters.
Kelsey Duttenhofer was driving on Windermere Parkway around 3 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle at a curve and plowed through a fence, according to the Forsyth County News. Her car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Duttenhofe, who worked as a Cardiovascular Technologist with Wellstar, leaves behind two daughters, Myla and Maxlee.
“We are thankful that Kelsey will be joyfully reunited with her departed child, Maxton, in heaven,” a friend wrote in her GoFundMe. “Kelsey’s impact on our community was profound, having served as a Registered Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist, tirelessly contributing to the well-being of others.”
So far, the community has raised more than $13,000 to help her children.
You can contribute HERE.