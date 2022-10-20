28-year-old Rockford man charged in homicide earlier this month

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man is in custody in connection with an Oct. 5 homicide on the city’s southeast side.

Bruce Lambert, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Cleonta Day.

More:Man dies in Rockford shooting

According to police, Day was found in the street near the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Day was shot while inside his vehicle in the 600 block of 12th Street.

Officers obtained a warrant for Lambert’s arrest and took him into custody Wednesday at the 400 block of South Main Street.

Lambert was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on no bond.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man Bruce Lambert charged in the murder of Cleonta Day