28-year-old woman shot at Henrietta restaurant; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning at a Henrietta restaurant, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said officers responded to the Trio restaurant, located at 3423 Winton Place, for a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. On scene, officers located a woman inside the restaurant who had been shot in the upper torso, said Lt. Matthew Bottone of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, Bottone said.

The woman's identity has not been released. No suspects are in custody, Bottone said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Woman shot inside Trio restaurant in Henrietta NY