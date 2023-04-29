28 People Confessed The Amount Of Money They Make At Their Jobs, And It’s Super Informative

32
BuzzFeed
·6 min read

Reddit user u/BigPlunk asked the Reddit community: "What is your job, and how much do you get paid?"

Mr. Krabs from &quot;SpongeBob&quot; with money floating around his head
Nickelodeon

Their responses were super informative, and honestly left me dumbfounded. I had no idea how much people earned for specific professions, and it's all pretty eye-opening.

Rihanna on &quot;Jimmy Kimmel Live!&quot;
Rihanna on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

ABC

So, here's the amount of money people earn at their jobs that just might surprise (or infuriate) you:

1."I am a paraprofessional in an elementary school. I spend most of my time in a self-contained K-5 classroom of mostly 'non-verbal' autistic students. Occasionally, I float to other classrooms, and I make around $20,000 a year. I love my job, but the pay is insulting."

u/SignificantBoot7180

2."I'm a nuclear plant electrician, and I make $50 an hour (roughly $130,000-$150,000 a year depending on the overtime and bonuses). I'm moving into an operations role in the plant soon."

u/Lehmanaders

3."I'm a Wendy’s crew member. I make $9 normal hours, and $10 when I close. If I become an ambassador, I could make $12 an hour, but that’s a lot of work. I usually work the grill, and they say I’m the best at it (not including the managers and one of the ambassadors)."

u/LardLord56789

4."I'm an EMT/security guard for a casino and graveyard — I make $18 an hour. I've seen things you wouldn't believe."

Man digging graveyard
Cateyeperspective / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5."I work in New York City as a roll-off dumpster driver. I make $40 an hour in January, and I get medical and pension paid 100% by my employer. There’s guaranteed overtime, too, so I gross around $130,000 including other perks."

u/fin425

6."I do research with brain cells, HIV, cocaine, and fentanyl. I make $29,500 a year, aka $14 an hour. Yes, I'm sad that this is what a master's degree got me."

u/chicken--jesus

7."I just started a new job as a software engineer with $384,000 total comp. To be honest, I don’t really know what to do with most of my money besides caring for my aging parents and saving it. I feel very lucky and privileged."

u/_Saxpy

8."I'm a street magician. It depends on the location and season — those are the two biggest factors. I can make anywhere from $300-$3,000 a week."

Magician performing on the street for young kids and adults
Page Light Studios / Getty Images

9."I’m a line cook and manager for a busy restaurant, and I get paid $19 an hour (plus tip share and profit share from two recipes of mine on the menu)."

—Anonymous

10."I'm a senior hardware engineer for a tech company. Everything said and done, I make about $270,000 a year (including benefits)."

u/Corenti

11."I work in a steel mill that heats steel bars to a certain hardness. I get paid $18 an hour, and so far, we haven’t had anyone die for a year (that’s a record)."

u/cashbabyflow

12."I'm a nightclub director in Las Vegas. I make $100,000 base, $100,000 tip pool, and a $150,000 performance bonus (there are other perks, too)."

People dancing in a nightclub
John Eder / Getty Images

13."I'm an aircraft cleaner. I make $17 an hour, plus free flights :D. It’s a pretty fun job — I enjoy it."

u/merdauk

14."I make sliding wardrobe doors. I measure and cut all of the aluminum and wood-panelling, and assemble them (some are mirrored). I make $26 an hour."

u/Mashy6012

15."I'm a freelance video editor, and make $500-$600 a day. During a 'bad' year, I make $40,000 to $50,000 a year. During a 'great' year, I make $95,000 to $110,000."

u/HorsFaceKilla

16."I'm a licensed nursing assistant for a home care agency, and make $13.50 an hour. It's embarrassingly underpaid, but the girl I take care of is so incredibly sweet (18F with cerebral palsy, non-verbal). Being able to help her and her family out means more to me than my actual paycheck."

Nurse visiting patient at home
Fly View Productions / Getty Images

17."I make $22 an hour as a massage therapist/esthetician, and $100 an hour working for myself."

u/skinandsin

18."I'm a teacher in Zimbabwe. I make $150 (USD) per month. $150 is not enough — we’re just living day by day."

u/DaddyMyaMilan

19."I'm a medical coder — I make $31 an hour, which is about $65,000 annually."

u/PM_Daddy_Bellies

20."I'm a custodian and make $24 an hour (a government/union job with benefits and pension)."

u/heymickieursofine

21."I'm a professional video game bug tester/finder. I get paid depending on the amount and size of bugs I find (usually, it's $2,000 per bug). Last year, I made around $360,000."

Woman playing video game
Gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22."I'm an officer on a container ship. I work about six months out of the year, and I make about $120,000. For the most part, my job is looking out a window at some waves."

u/kevinkap414

23."I sell ads for Google. My base salary is $185,000, and I made $415,000 last year after my quarterly bonuses."

u/ld1889

24."I'm a construction manager, and make $120,000 a year plus bonuses and stock options. The total compensation package is pushing $200,000 a year, but a lot of that is in retirement savings."

u/GKG619

25."I fix iPhones and other Apple devices, and earn $16 an hour plus some commissions."

Person fixing cracked cellphone
Lakshmiprasad S / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26."I'm an ER tech — I basically perform moderately invasive procedures (including getting trained to insert midlines). I keep the ED cleaned and stocked, and make $15.43 an hour (and that's with a recent raise). It does not increase with additional education — I'll be looking elsewhere as soon as I finish my current classes."

u/Officer_Hotpants

27."I'm a state marine biologist, and make $16.75 an hour (USD). It's not much, but I got stabbed by a stingray the other day, and that was neat."

u/inevitableconflux

28.And: "I'm a toddler-lead teacher — I just got a raise from $9.65 (minimum wage) to $10.50, but not because I’m valued. It's because we’re so severely under-staffed, and everyone who walks through walks right back out once they learn how low the wage is. I don’t blame them one bit."

Tired teacher
Coscaron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.