28 people indicted in Butler County

Mar. 31—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Kimberly Schantel Twyman, 3443 Niagara St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Matthis Fagaly Dyehouse, 2241 Cardinal Ave., Ross; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and obstructing official business.

Marcus Allen Hudson, Jr., 5095 Elk Run Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Molly E. Wilson, 5615 Germantown Liberty Road, Germantown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Marcus P. Williams, 608 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christina A Weissmann, 4965 Middletown Oxford Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of LSD, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

Jerry Dewayne Abney, 2118 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jamarion L. Jones, 2007 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools.

Story continues

Charles Ray Edwards, 3738 Townsley Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of theft, and passing bad checks.

William Holmes, 2 Merlin Drive, Apt. D, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), and trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Miguel Solorzano, 1037 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Terry Alan Burns Jr., 95 Twinbrook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of violating a protection order (direct), and one count each of burglary (direct) and violating a protection order.

Joshua Allan Smith, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon Hammons, 127 Webster Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Adrian Reynolds, 1321 Woodlawn St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Brandon Keith Spires, 295 William Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bradley W. Nolen, 30 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher L. Ruffin, 267 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), violating a protection order, domestic violence, and violating a protection order (direct).

Jeffrey Oder, 5115 Headgates Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Kenneth S. Sperry, 424 Brookwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Rachel Ann Eckler, 900 Corliss Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cristy Decant, 112 Smalley Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering (direct), safecracking (direct), and theft (direct).

Michael Creech, 2312 Elbe Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Zha Quita Davis, 10929 Birchridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Ruby D. Hollandsworth, 809 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

William R. Tackett, 447 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of complicity to breaking and entering (direct), complicity to safecracking (direct), and complicity to theft (direct).

Anthony Jerome Thomas, 1617 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, domestic violence (direct), and violating a protection order (direct).

Jesse Blaine Ellison, 400 University Lane, Apt. 307, Batavia; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct), and theft by deception (direct).