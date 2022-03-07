28 people want to be Ohio's next chief of public education

Teachers at Woodcrest Elementary School, including Michael Menendez, a fifth-grade math and science teacher, prepared their classrooms for the first day of school which is Thursday for the year-round elementary. Menendez will be emarking on his first year of teaching.The first day of school for the rest of the Columbus City Schools district is Thursday, August 26th. All Columbus City Schools students will be back in classrooms five days a week while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Ohio is searching for a new person to carry out its education policies as state superintendent and so far 28 people have applied.

The list of candidates includes:

* Superintendents from districts in Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia

* A former U.S. Department of Education official

* Several people who work for charter or private schools

* and Steve Dackin, the former vice president of the State Board of Education.

Dackin, who was part of the committee searching for a new state superintendent, resigned at the end of February.

His departure from the board leaves an open position that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will have to fill in the coming weeks.

That's no small task given that DeWine requested the resignations of two appointed board members in October after they refused to repeal an anti-racist resolution.

Many of the applicants referenced the recent upheavals in public education when applying. They also mentioned COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates and the culture war over how topics such as racism and slavery are taught.

Former State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria retired in September, and Stephanie Siddens has filled the position on an interim basis ever since.

Here is the list of current candidates:

Rodriguez Broadnax, superintendent of Clintondale Community Schools in Michigan Shannon Cox, superintendent of Montgomery County Educational Service Center Steve Dackin, superintendent of school and community partnerships for Columbus State Community College Olympia Della Flora, associate superintendent for school development of Stamford Public schools in Connecticut Lindy Douglas, superintendent of Alexander Local School District Richard Duncan, superintendent of Roane County Schools in West Viriginia Benjamin Edmondson, superintendent of Romulus Community Schools in Michigan India Ford, Ed Innovations Management, LLC Richard Fulkerson, chief administrative officer for Muskingum Valley Health Centers Michelle Grimm, high school counselor for Dover City Schools Larry Hook, superintendent of Springboro Community City School District Thomas Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg Exempted Village Schools Jennifer Judkins, assistant state superintendent for the Maryland Department of Education Finn Laursen, educational consultant for Christian Educators Association International Dewayne McClary, senior director at Digital Global Promise Crystal Middleton, teacher at Oak Hill Elementary Teresa Moon, instructional leadership specialist (PPIS) for the Department of Defense Jonathan Moore, deputy superintendent for the Nevada Department of Education Lawrence Paska, director of the National Council for the Social Studies in Maryland Heather Peske, senior associate commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education John Pfeiffer, employee at Ohio Office of Budget Management David Quattrochi, superintendent of Carollton Village Exempted School District Kimberly Richey, president of RealignEd, LLC Zito Daniel Sabonete, superintendent of public instruction in Zambézia Richard Schroeder, associate partner at the International Center for Leadership in Education in Massachusetts Arthur Stellar, founder of Stellar Advantage Ronnie Tarchichi, superintendent of Pennsauken Public Schools in New Jersey Asheer Tashfeen, assistant superintendent of Zenith Academy Schools

