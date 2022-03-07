28 people want to be Ohio's next chief of public education
Ohio is searching for a new person to carry out its education policies as state superintendent and so far 28 people have applied.
The list of candidates includes:
* Superintendents from districts in Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia
* A former U.S. Department of Education official
* Several people who work for charter or private schools
* and Steve Dackin, the former vice president of the State Board of Education.
Dackin, who was part of the committee searching for a new state superintendent, resigned at the end of February.
His departure from the board leaves an open position that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will have to fill in the coming weeks.
That's no small task given that DeWine requested the resignations of two appointed board members in October after they refused to repeal an anti-racist resolution.
Many of the applicants referenced the recent upheavals in public education when applying. They also mentioned COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates and the culture war over how topics such as racism and slavery are taught.
Former State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria retired in September, and Stephanie Siddens has filled the position on an interim basis ever since.
Here is the list of current candidates:
Rodriguez Broadnax, superintendent of Clintondale Community Schools in Michigan
Shannon Cox, superintendent of Montgomery County Educational Service Center
Steve Dackin, superintendent of school and community partnerships for Columbus State Community College
Olympia Della Flora, associate superintendent for school development of Stamford Public schools in Connecticut
Lindy Douglas, superintendent of Alexander Local School District
Richard Duncan, superintendent of Roane County Schools in West Viriginia
Benjamin Edmondson, superintendent of Romulus Community Schools in Michigan
India Ford, Ed Innovations Management, LLC
Richard Fulkerson, chief administrative officer for Muskingum Valley Health Centers
Michelle Grimm, high school counselor for Dover City Schools
Larry Hook, superintendent of Springboro Community City School District
Thomas Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg Exempted Village Schools
Jennifer Judkins, assistant state superintendent for the Maryland Department of Education
Finn Laursen, educational consultant for Christian Educators Association International
Dewayne McClary, senior director at Digital Global Promise
Crystal Middleton, teacher at Oak Hill Elementary
Teresa Moon, instructional leadership specialist (PPIS) for the Department of Defense
Jonathan Moore, deputy superintendent for the Nevada Department of Education
Lawrence Paska, director of the National Council for the Social Studies in Maryland
Heather Peske, senior associate commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
John Pfeiffer, employee at Ohio Office of Budget Management
David Quattrochi, superintendent of Carollton Village Exempted School District
Kimberly Richey, president of RealignEd, LLC
Zito Daniel Sabonete, superintendent of public instruction in Zambézia
Richard Schroeder, associate partner at the International Center for Leadership in Education in Massachusetts
Arthur Stellar, founder of Stellar Advantage
Ronnie Tarchichi, superintendent of Pennsauken Public Schools in New Jersey
Asheer Tashfeen, assistant superintendent of Zenith Academy Schools
