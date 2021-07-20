Jul. 20—These 28 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases.

Tonya Welter, 30, of Columbus: theft.

Rusty Ally, 44, of Larue: two counts of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms, having weapons under disability, aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew Roppel, 34: violating protection order, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Heather Bowshier, 37, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Michael Sibole, 30: burglary.

Timothy Ball, 37, of New Carlisle: vandalism.

Caleb Rowland, 20, of Springfield: forgery.

Jacqueline Brown, 32, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Konicki, 36: aggravated murder, murder, two counts of felony murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence.

Stacy Rife, 35: aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felony murder, tampering with evidence.

Emil Witherspoon, 43: aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder, tampering with evidence.

Dayquan Beal-Ragland, 26, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Joe Gohl, 25, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Melinda Youngman, 25, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Jeremy Bowsman, 35, of Dayton: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Dustin Colwell, 33, of Dayton: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Blake Petrauskas, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Cassandra Hall, 38, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Brandon Wilson, 35, of Dayton: possession of cocaine.

Andrew Collins, 22, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.

Tanya Leach, 42, of Springfield: theft.

Jimmy Watkins, 42, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.

William Bryan, 43: aggravated possession of drugs.

Roy Crackel III, 32, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.

Kyle Smith, 19, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.

Joshua Maines, 32, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Randall Lourance, Jr., 35: obstructing official business.

John Arment, 38, of Springfield: felonious assault.