28 Russian attacks were repelled on Marinka front – General Staff report

The Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 28 Russian attacks on the Marinka front and 18 attacks on the Avdiivka front on 25 February.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Over the past day, 81 combat clashes have occurred. In total, the Russians launched four missile attacks and 73 airstrikes, as well as 52 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes to operative situation.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Yamne in Sumy Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched by the Russians on the settlements of Mkhy, Buchky and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha and Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled five attacks near the settlement of Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 10 settlements were struck from artillery and mortars, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front the Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians supported by the aircraft tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian troops. An airstrike was launched near the settlement of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians fired from artillery and mortars on more than 10 settlements, such as Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front the Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks near the setllements of Ivaniske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Pivnichne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, such as Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka, Niu-York and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front the Defence Forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Sievierne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Niu-York, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched by the Russians on about 25 settlements, such as Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces 18 times. In addition to this, the Defence Forces repelled over 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Vodiane, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk Oblast. Such settlements as Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast were struck from artillery and mortars.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on about 10 settlements, mainly Prechystivka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne and one attack near the settlement of Huliaipilske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on about 10 settlements, including Novodarivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operative Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians do not abandon the attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Within the last 24 hours, there were four attempts to assault the positions of the Ukrainian forces. About 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, including Novotiahynka, Tiahynka, Krynky, Ivanivka and Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck seven areas of concentration of manpower and two positions of anti-aircraft systems of the Russians. Missile units struck a Russian artillery position.

