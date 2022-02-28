28 shots fired at house on Morton Street in Lafayette; no one struck inside home
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Officers responding to a report of shots fired about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Morton Street found 28 shell casings, police said.
Inside the home, there were two adults — Gray and Mark Lucas — as well as three children — ages 6, 9 and 17.
No one inside the house was struck by a bullet.
No one reported seeing a car or suspects firing into the house, so it's not known yet if the shooting was a drive by or if the shooters were on foot, police said.
The shootings are under investigation, police said.
Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.
This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette shooting under investigation; no injuries reported