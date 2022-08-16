28 teens rescued in metro Atlanta during national sex trafficking operation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that 28 teens who were victims of sex trafficking were rescued in a recent operation targeting human trafficking suspects.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at a news conference Tuesday, where agents said of the victims rescued, 18 were missing children and nine were children who were being commercially exploited for sex. Agents told Washington that the children found in the metro Atlanta area ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Four human trafficking suspects were also arrested.

The rescues and arrests were part of a nationwide sex trafficking operation called Operation Cross Country XII. The FBI said that over a two-week period in August, local and state agencies helped to locate 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation and 37 missing children. The youngest victim who was rescued was just 11 years old.

