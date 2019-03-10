28 Things Parents of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Kids Should Know

According to Gallaudet University, about two to four of every 1,000 people in the United States are “functionally deaf,” though more than half became deaf relatively late in life; fewer than one out of every 1,000 people in the United States became deaf before 18 years of age.

1. Ninety percent of Deaf or hard of hearing children are born to hearing parents.

2. Deafness is a spectrum, much like autism, and a person who has a mild hearing loss may identify as Deaf, and a person with a severe hearing loss may identify as hard of hearing. It depends on the individual’s unique experience and their surroundings.

3. Not all school districts offer Deaf and hard of hearing services. Frequently, to obtain the educational services by a teacher certified in Deaf Education, students must be sent outside of their home district for services.

4. Not all school districts are forthright with parents about their child’s educational needs and options. In most situations, it costs the student’s home district tuition and transportation costs to send that child to another district that does offer the appropriate services and accommodations.

5. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) clearly defines the unique educational needs of Deaf and hard of hearing students in Section 504, titled, “Special Considerations for Deaf and hard of hearing students” which all parents of a DHH Child should read and understand as it is Federal Law.

6. Many, if not most Special Education professionals are not trained in Deaf education, as most states require specific requirements for teachers of the Deaf and hard of hearing.

7. Profoundly Deaf students are more likely to be referred for services than their hard of hearing counterparts.

8. Children with a mild to moderate hearing loss are more likely to report feelings of isolation than their profoundly Deaf peers. These are the children that are more likely to fall through the cracks, according to the American Academy for Speech and Hearing Loss Association (ASHA).

9. Due to the lack of knowledge about the unique educational and social requirements of Deaf and hard of hearing students, some children are wrongly labeled as cognitively impaired, when in fact they lack access to a key component of learning and communication. This misplacement can be detrimental to the educational and social development of a Deaf or hard of hearing child who is already at risk academically and socially.

10. Deaf culture is a real thing and it needs to be recognized and embraced. According to Healthy Hearing, “Members of the Deaf community in America use a different language — literally. Not only does their language — American Sign Language (ASL) — connect them to others who are Deaf, it also serves as a membership card into a linguistic subculture of our society that not everyone is privileged to enjoy.”

11. ASL is a beautiful language that can be taught to all babies as early as 6 months old. Using signs allows your baby to express him or herself with gestures before he or she can speak with words. Research shows that this can help your baby learn to speak with words sooner. But if you don’t use it, you lose it.

12. ASL is the third most commonly used language in North America and can often be taken as a foreign language requirement.

13. Hearing aids are expensive and often are not covered by private insurance because they are considered a “luxury” item and not a medical necessity. About 21 states have legislation mandating that private insurance cover a portion, if not all the cost of hearing aids for children under the age of 18.

14. Hearing aids do more than just amplify sound. They also filter out background noise and help individuals to process speech more quickly.

15. Many hard of hearing individuals have a “slow processing speed.” It takes them longer to comprehend directions and begin a new task. Processing speed does not coordinate with intelligence.

16. There are four types of hearing loss: conductive, sensorineural, mixed and neural.