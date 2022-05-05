28 Times Scammers Tried To Rip People Off And Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process

1. The bot scam:

Bot from Scams

2. The off-script scam:

Scammers really dislike it when you force them to venture off script. from Scams

3. The Xzavier scam:

I don't know if this is a money thing or a serial killing attempt, but it gave me a good laugh today. from scammers

4. The 20-person scam:

This rando tried to scam 20 people at the same time from facepalm

5. The Star Wars scam:

It’s not a story the scammers would tell you… from PrequelMemes

6.The ramen scam:

a scam text that someone responded to with a photo of their plate of ramen
reddit.com

7.The ticket scam:

scammer getting called out and freaking out
reddit.com

8.The slice scam:

scammer asking for intercourse and person asking for pizza
reddit.com

9. The Gaga scam:

Is this a scam? from Scams

10.The Medieval scam:

someone sends a nsfw pic and they send a pic of a trebuchet back
reddit.com

11. The Lord of the Rings scam:

Do scammers count? from lotrmemes

12.The neighborly scam:

someone pretending to be a neighbor
reddit.com

13.The verification scam:

scammer being told to go f themselves
reddit.com

14.The puppy scam:

someone signing up a scammer for a bunch of services
Twitter: @bradchriswick

15.The Houston scam:

scammer saying they are from houston but it is revealed they are from nigeriia
reddit.com

16.The destruction scam:

someone responding to a scammers threat by saying they can go ahead and destroy their phone since all they have is photos of pigeons
reddit.com

17. The Grabaholma scam:

Scammer was asking me to "invest $300". Had to do it to 'em. from MurderedByWords

18. The URL scam:

I just caught this in the wild from Scams

19. The endless scam:

Lovely paradox from scambaiting

20. The father scam:

I was surprised to get a message from a high school friend's father from Scams

21. The Columbus scam:

I hate when scammers don't do the smallest bit of research ahead of time from quityourbullshit

22. The dangerous scam:

I thought I was worth a bit more lol from Scams

23. The property scam:

I used to live in Los Angeles. I've never owned a house. I get these texts ALL THE TIME! I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I've started replying in ways that make me giggle. from Scams

24. The business partner scam:

Well that escalated quickly (common whatsapp scam that I have been getting) from Scams

25. The new friends scam:

gotcha bitch! from scambaiting

26. The Craigslist scam:

I have suddenly been receiving lots of fake check scams, probably because I respond to all of them. This one is gold🤣 from Scams

27. The Dateline scam:

Dateline NBC responds to scammer in comments section from clevercomebacks

28. And, finally, the honest scam:

Is this a scam? from Scams

