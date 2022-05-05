28 Times Scammers Tried To Rip People Off And Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process

KOAA

If you received a package in the mail addressed to you, but didn’t order it, you might be the victim of an increasingly common scam. News5 explains what consumer experts are calling “Brushing Scams”. The reason consumer protection experts call this a “Brushing Scam” is that the people behind the scheme are hoping to have a brush encounter with us (legitimate consumers) in order to post reviews in our name to try to add legitimacy to their brand or company.