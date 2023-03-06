28 US Cities Where You Can Retire on $2,000 a Month
For most of us, Social Security benefits aren't enough to cover our living expenses. According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly benefit for retired workers is $1,688.69 per month as of January 2023. That works out to $20,264 per year, which is well below the median income, even in lower-income areas.
Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men - Here's Why
Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track
Thus, retirees will have to take steps to ensure they can adequately cover their expenses in retirement. Typically, that means tapping a 401(k), pension, or some other retirement account to make up the difference. But maybe you don't have a 401(k), or maybe you simply want to make your money stretch further in retirement.
Whatever the case may be, another way to maintain financial security in retirement is by living in a city where the costs are lower. Yes, that does mean you won't be living in Lower Manhattan or Beverly Hills. Still, there are plenty of cities that are not only affordable but also very livable.
Livability is defined as having a high average score in the following categories: amenities, crime, cost of living, weather and education. Some of the cities on this list have very high scores overall. To determine the best cities where you can retire on $2,000 a month, GOBankingRates gathered data from ApartmentList, Sperling's Best and the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to get the lay of the land on essential expenses such as rent, groceries and healthcare. To qualify, the city also had to have a population that was 10% or more over the age of 65 and a livability score of 65 or higher from AreaVibes.
Here's a closer look at these affordable cities to retire.
28. Lincoln, Nebraska
Monthly Expenditures: $1,880.92
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $843.44
% of Population 65 and older: 13%
Livability: 78
Monthly Grocery Cost: $426.86
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $610.62
Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?
27. Omaha, Nebraska
Monthly Expenditures: $1,850.77
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $907.67
% of Population 65 and older: 13%
Livability: 72
Monthly Grocery Cost: $423.35
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $519.76
26. Sherman, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,840.40
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $908.33
% of Population 65 and older: 15%
Livability: 67
Monthly Grocery Cost: $414.58
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $517.49
25. Bellevue, Nebraska
Monthly Expenditures: $1,830.31
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $886.78
% of Population 65 and older: 14%
Livability: 84
Monthly Grocery Cost: $424.23
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $519.30
24. San Angelo, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,806.59
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $851.44
% of Population 65 and older: 16%
Livability: 78
Monthly Grocery Cost: $404.94
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $550.20
23. Victoria, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,779.17
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $870.33
% of Population 65 and older: 15%
Livability: 69
Monthly Grocery Cost: $416.34
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $492.50
22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Monthly Expenditures: $1,774.30
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $876.78
% of Population 65 and older: 13%
Livability: 69
Monthly Grocery Cost: $415.02
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $482.50
21. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Monthly Expenditures: $1,765.49
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $861.11
% of Population 65 and older: 13%
Livability: 70
Monthly Grocery Cost: $438.69
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $465.69
20. Indianapolis, Indiana
Monthly Expenditures: $1,765.45
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $899.56
% of Population 65 and older: 12%
Livability: 65
Monthly Grocery Cost: $410.20
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $455.70
19. Independence, Missouri
Monthly Expenditures: $1,753.79
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $872.67
% of Population 65 and older: 18%
Livability: 71
Monthly Grocery Cost: $416.34
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $464.78
18. Bossier City, Louisiana
Monthly Expenditures: $1,749.33
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $885.44
% of Population 65 and older: 15%
Livability: 70
Monthly Grocery Cost: $415.46
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $448.43
17. Longview, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,746.85
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $904.78
% of Population 65 and older: 15%
Livability: 78
Monthly Grocery Cost: $403.19
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $438.89
16. Pasadena, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,743.66
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $826.22
% of Population 65 and older: 12%
Livability: 76
Monthly Grocery Cost: $428.17
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $482.50
15. Norman, Oklahoma
Monthly Expenditures: $1,736.89
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $826.22
% of Population 65 and older: 12%
Livability: 76
Monthly Grocery Cost: $428.17
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $482.50
14. Baytown, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,719.93
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $868.89
% of Population 65 and older: 12%
Livability: 75
Monthly Grocery Cost: $418.97
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $432.07
13. Parma Heights, Ohio
Monthly Expenditures: $1,706.19
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $905.78
% of Population 65 and older: 20%
Livability: 76
Monthly Grocery Cost: $424.23
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $376.19
12. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Monthly Expenditures: $1,700.12
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $860.22
% of Population 65 and older: 14%
Livability: 75
Monthly Grocery Cost: $400.56
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $439.34
11. Greeley, Colorado
Monthly Expenditures: $1,699.89
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $874.22
% of Population 65 and older: 12%
Livability: 72
Monthly Grocery Cost: $429.49
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $396.18
10. Abilene, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,692.28
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $759.78
% of Population 65 and older: 13%
Livability: 75
Monthly Grocery Cost: $402.75
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $529.75
9. Clute, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,688.09
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $847.11
% of Population 65 and older: 10%
Livability: 72
Monthly Grocery Cost: $420.72
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $420.26
8. Fargo, North Dakota
Monthly Expenditures: $1,680.68
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $813.00
% of Population 65 and older: 13%
Livability: 76
Monthly Grocery Cost: $436.06
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $431.62
7. Des Moines, Iowa
Monthly Expenditures: $1,661.62
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $775.67
% of Population 65 and older: 12%
Livability: 75
Monthly Grocery Cost: $420.72
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $465.24
6. Midland, Texas
Monthly Expenditures: $1,660.82
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $736.89
% of Population 65 and older: 10%
Livability: 72
Monthly Grocery Cost: $425.98
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $497.95
5. Jeffersonville, Indiana
Monthly Expenditures: $1,657.34
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $835.56
% of Population 65 and older: 16%
Livability: 75
Monthly Grocery Cost: $411.52
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $410.26
4. Shreveport, Louisiana
Monthly Expenditures: $1,637.09
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $801.67
% of Population 65 and older: 17%
Livability: 65
Monthly Grocery Cost: $398.81
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $436.61
3. Cincinnati, Ohio
Monthly Expenditures: $1,629.13
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $795.22
% of Population 65 and older: 13%
Livability: 68
Monthly Grocery Cost: $427.73
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $406.17
2. Lansing, Michigan
Monthly Expenditures: $1,610.05
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $811.44
% of Population 65 and older: 12%
Livability: 66
Monthly Grocery Cost: $399.25
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $399.36
1. Lake Charles, Louisiana
Monthly Expenditures: $1,566.43
2022 Average 1 bedroom Rent: $696.33
% of Population 65 and older: 16%
Livability: 70
Monthly Grocery Cost: $407.13
Monthly Healthcare Cost: $462.97
More From GOBankingRates
Bob Haegele contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find the best cities to retire on $2,000 per month, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList data to find (1) average 2022 one-bedroom rents. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older to determine how much a retired person might spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together to find the places to retire in for $2,000 or less. In order for a place to be qualified for the study, its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, (4) according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey; and (5) must have a livability score of 65 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 31, 2022.
Disclaimer: Photos are for representational use only.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 28 US Cities Where You Can Retire on $2,000 a Month