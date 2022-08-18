28 wagons with missiles for S-300 air defence system on the way from Ulan-Ude to border with Ukraine Armed Forces of Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK — THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 11:46

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) reports that Russia is concentrating a large number of transport and launch containers with anti-aircraft guided missiles for the S-300 air defence system near the borders with Ukraine and in its occupied territories; now an echelon with missiles from Ulan-Ude is going to the border.

Source: StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "In early August, trains with ammunition consisting of 28 wagons with missiles for the S-300 air defence system amounting to 32 SAM (anti-aircraft guided missiles – ed.) left Ulan-Ude. The train will arrive at the border with Ukraine approximately on the 20th day of August."

Details: It is reported that by mid-August, more than 120 containers with missiles for the S-300 air defence system were seized from the arsenal of complex storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials in the Russian town of Kotovo.

It is also known that in the area of Dzhankoi, about 440 transport and launch containers were stored for the S-300 air defence system.

StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that after the incident in Dzhankoi, it is still difficult to say whether these transport and launch containers were completely wrecked, partially destroyed, or not damaged at all.

It is also reported that Russia is accumulating missiles for the S-300 in Zyabrovka (Belarus), 22 km from the border with Ukraine – currently, the total number of transport and launch containers exceeds 60 units.

"The threat of massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, at least, by S-300 missiles is obvious. Taking into account the arrival of a number of trains by the 20th day of August, it is also obvious that they are concentrating and preparing for August 24 [which is Ukraine's Independence Day]," StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!