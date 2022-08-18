28 wagons with missiles for S-300 air defence system on the way from Ulan-Ude to border with Ukraine Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

IRYNA BALACHUKTHURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 11:46

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) reports that Russia is concentrating a large number of transport and launch containers with anti-aircraft guided missiles for the S-300 air defence system near the borders with Ukraine and in its occupied territories; now an echelon with missiles from Ulan-Ude is going to the border.

Source: StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "In early August, trains with ammunition consisting of 28 wagons with missiles for the S-300 air defence system amounting to 32 SAM (anti-aircraft guided missiles – ed.) left Ulan-Ude. The train will arrive at the border with Ukraine approximately on the 20th day of August."

Details: It is reported that by mid-August, more than 120 containers with missiles for the S-300 air defence system were seized from the arsenal of complex storage of missiles, ammunition and explosive materials in the Russian town of Kotovo.

It is also known that in the area of Dzhankoi, about 440 transport and launch containers were stored for the S-300 air defence system.

StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that after the incident in Dzhankoi, it is still difficult to say whether these transport and launch containers were completely wrecked, partially destroyed, or not damaged at all.

It is also reported that Russia is accumulating missiles for the S-300 in Zyabrovka (Belarus), 22 km from the border with Ukraine – currently, the total number of transport and launch containers exceeds 60 units.

"The threat of massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, at least, by S-300 missiles is obvious. Taking into account the arrival of a number of trains by the 20th day of August, it is also obvious that they are concentrating and preparing for August 24 [which is Ukraine's Independence Day]," StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Defence Ministry announces large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in coming days

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST, 2022, 11:59 The Russian Defence Ministry said that a "large-scale provocation of the Kyiv regime" could occur at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine on 19 August.

  • Russia continues to deploy troops near Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia General Staff report

    THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 07:00 The Russian Federation continues to deploy its troops in the areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (in Russia). Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 August Quote from the General Staff: "On the Sivershchyna front, the enemy continues to deploy units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border-adjacent areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts in order to pin down the

  • Rumors of conflict between General Staff and Zelenskyy administration “Russian propaganda" - Ministry of Defense

    Russian propagandists are spreading false narratives about an alleged "conflict" between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Office of the President, and the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense, Hanna Maliar, said on her Facebook page on Aug. 17.

  • The US has been quietly giving Ukraine radar-hunting missiles that could really be a problem for Russia

    The presence of AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles in Ukraine will make Russian troops think twice before powering up their radars.

  • Video shows aftermath of HIMARS strike on Russian base in occupied Nova Kakhovka

    The utter devastation of a Ukrainian HIMARS rocket attack on a Russian base in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast was starkly clear in a video published on Facebook by Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi on Aug. 17.

  • Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

    Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI last week. They seized 11 sets of classified documents.

  • John Bolton Says There's ‘No Evidence’ FBI Search Of Mar-A-Lago Was Partisan Overreach

    “I think everybody just ought to calm down," Trump's former national security adviser said.

  • Even on Biden's Big Day, He's Still in Trump's Long Shadow

    Moments before President Joe Biden signed a legacy-defining package of initiatives into law Tuesday, one of his congressional allies lamented that the president’s accomplishments are “often away from public view” while another contrasted him with a former president who “relished creating chaos.” No one mentioned Donald Trump’s name during the ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, but his presence was felt nonetheless as Biden enacted major climate, health care and corporate tax p

  • Ready 24/7 - Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft mettle

    STORY: Airmen at Taiwan's key Hualien air base operated a Swiss-made GDF-006 anti-aircraft gun and the Tien-kung III anti-craft system, a complex surface-to-air system that that can hit both aircraft and missiles, on the second day of the government organized trip.Speaking to the media, the military emphasized its readiness to defend the democratically governed island at any time and on short notice.China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out military exercises around the island after a visit earlier this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday (August 14) and Monday (August 15).

  • General Staff reports unsuccessful Russian offensives in Donbas

    A Russian advance past the Luhansk administrative border failed around the Donetsk border settlements of Mykolaivka and Vyimka, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook on Aug. 18.

  • Volodomyr Zelenskyy has 'huge balls' for standing up to Vladimir Putin, Ukraine boxer Oleksandr Usyk says

    Oleksandr Usyk, who fights Anthony Joshua on Saturday, praised Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelenskyy for staying to fight Russia rather than fleeing.

  • Russian shakes up Black Sea fleet command after series of blows in Crimea - state agency

    Russia's Black Sea fleet based in annexed Crimea has installed a new commander, RIA news agency cited sources as saying on Wednesday, after Russian military bases on the peninsula were rocked by explosions in the past nine days. If confirmed, the removal of the previous commander Igor Osipov would mark the most prominent sacking of a military official in the nearly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in which it has suffered heavy losses in men and equipment. State-owned RIA cited the sources as saying the new chief, Viktor Sokolov, was introduced to members of the fleet's military council in the port of Sevastopol.

  • Behind Enemy Lines, Ukrainians Tell Russians 'You Are Never Safe'

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — They sneak down darkened alleys to set explosives. They identify Russian targets for Ukrainian artillery and long-range rockets provided by the United States. They blow up rail lines and assassinate Ukrainian officials they consider collaborators with the Russians. Slipping back-and-forth across the front lines, the guerrilla fighters are known in Ukraine as partisans, and in recent weeks they have taken an ever more prominent role in the war, rattling Russian forces by h

  • What Ukraine can and can't accomplish with Western artillery

    Ukraine has been outgunned throughout Russia's invasion — but it's sure putting up a fight

  • Ukrainians flee grim life in Russian-occupied Kherson

    It was early one morning when life under Russian occupation became too much for Volodymyr Zhdanov: Rocket fire aimed at Ukrainian forces struck near his home in the city of Kherson, terrifying one of his two children. Kherson, located north of the Crimean Peninsula that was annexed by Moscow in 2014, was the first city to fall after Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. The port remains at the heart of the conflict and Ukraine’s efforts to preserve its vital access to the sea.

  • IAEA Director General to lead mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 10:48 Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that he is ready to lead the IAEA delegation to Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).

  • China calls US ‘a bully’ after White House official’s comments

    A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry hit back at comments from Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator, that the country “overreacted” to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) Taiwan trip earlier this month. “It is clear that the U.S. is trying to defend the indefensible by applying a gangster logic and acting like a bully,”…

  • Colorado Board of Education voted to make changes to how students are taught about the Holocaust

    Last year the board voted to remove the word Nazi from social studies curriculum, today the board voted to once again use the term.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • 'Nowhere to hide' if war comes to Taiwan's front-line islands

    On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a Chinese civil war, the archipelago of small islands, less than 10 km (6.2 miles) from China's coast at the closest point, would probably be an early target for Beijing in the event of conflict. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out extensive military exercises this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.