After 28 years and an extradition, suspect in slaying of New Jersey woman now in custody

A suspect, featured on “America’s Most Wanted,” is back in New Jersey and charged with fatally stabbing a Buena Borough woman nearly three decades ago.

Francisco Martinez was extradited from Mexico City to Atlantic County on Friday, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said in a statement Monday.

Martinez was wanted in connection with murder of Patricia Boney, a mother of four.

It was on Feb. 25, 1994 when police responding to a reported stabbing at a Landisville home found Boney suffering from stab wounds, according to Donna Weaver, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office public information officer.

Boney, 31, was taken to Cooper Hospital where she died.

Martinez, who was 24 at the time, reportedly fled in Boney’s vehicle sparking a “massive manhunt,” Weaver said.

The vehicle was found in Texas by Houston police on March 8, 1994.

About seven weeks later, an Atlantic County grand jury returned an indictment against Martinez charging him with murder and several weapons offenses.

He was arrested in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico in October 2021.

“The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, in particular Kathleen Johnson, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshal’s Service, Detective Anthony Branca, the U.S. Department of Justice and Mexican authorities worked tirelessly to secure the suspect’s apprehension,” said Capt. Pat Snyder of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. “This is an example of many law enforcement organizations working in a relentless fashion to ensure justice.”

The charges are allegations; Martinez has not been convicted in the case. He is now being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

