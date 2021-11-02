How 28 years of moss is deep cleaned from a roof

Sid Partridge, owner of Partridge Exterior Cleaning, shows us how he cleans a very mossy roof by scraping off the moss and applying a chemical solution that will keep it clean for years to come. If the moss on a roof is not cleaned, it can lead to leaks, cracks, and other damage. For more, visit: https://partridgeexteriorcleaning.co.uk https://www.facebook.com/PartridgeExteriorCleaning/ https://www.youtube.com/c/partridgeexteriorcleaning https://www.instagram.com/partridgeexteriorcleaning/?hl=en